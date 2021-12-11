Stony Brook vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stony Brook Seawolves (4-4) play the Bryant Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Bryant

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
    Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

    Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Bryant

    • The 69.6 points per game the Seawolves put up are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
    • The Bulldogs' 71.3 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 74.4 the Seawolves give up.
    • This season, the Seawolves have a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 42.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Anthony Roberts leads the Seawolves in points and assists per game, scoring 14.1 points and distributing 2.9 assists.
    • Stony Brook's best rebounder is Tykei Greene, who averages 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 9.1 PPG average.
    • Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jahlil Jenkins and Policelli lead Stony Brook on the defensive end, with Jenkins leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Policelli in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

    Bryant Players to Watch

    • Peter Kiss averages 19.4 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Charles Pride's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 13.1 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Bryant rebounding leaderboard.
    • Adham Eleeda is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Bryant's leader in steals is Kiss with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall Elisias with 3.4 per game.

    Stony Brook Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Fairfield

    L 83-78

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Yale

    W 85-81

    Away

    12/1/2021

    American

    W 80-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wagner

    L 78-49

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Hofstra

    W 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Farmingdale State (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Hartford

    -

    Away

    Bryant Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Brown

    W 65-59

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 63-61

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Houston

    L 111-44

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 73-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 76-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Wagner

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Bryant at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    6:31
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
