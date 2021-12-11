Stony Brook vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (4-4) play the Bryant Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Bryant
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Bryant
- The 69.6 points per game the Seawolves put up are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs' 71.3 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 74.4 the Seawolves give up.
- This season, the Seawolves have a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 42.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Anthony Roberts leads the Seawolves in points and assists per game, scoring 14.1 points and distributing 2.9 assists.
- Stony Brook's best rebounder is Tykei Greene, who averages 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 9.1 PPG average.
- Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jahlil Jenkins and Policelli lead Stony Brook on the defensive end, with Jenkins leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Policelli in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Peter Kiss averages 19.4 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Charles Pride's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 13.1 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Bryant rebounding leaderboard.
- Adham Eleeda is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Bryant's leader in steals is Kiss with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall Elisias with 3.4 per game.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Fairfield
L 83-78
Away
11/28/2021
Yale
W 85-81
Away
12/1/2021
American
W 80-57
Home
12/4/2021
Wagner
L 78-49
Home
12/8/2021
Hofstra
W 79-62
Home
12/11/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/14/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/29/2021
Farmingdale State (NY)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Hartford
-
Away
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Brown
W 65-59
Away
11/28/2021
Dartmouth
L 63-61
Home
12/3/2021
Houston
L 111-44
Away
12/5/2021
Cincinnati
L 73-58
Away
12/8/2021
New Hampshire
W 76-59
Home
12/11/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
12/19/2021
Cornell
-
Away
12/22/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
12/29/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Away
12/31/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Home
1/6/2022
Wagner
-
Away
