The Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hartford

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hartford

The Seawolves score 73.1 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 72.1 the Hawks allow.

The Hawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Seawolves give up (74.1).

The Seawolves make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Hawks have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Seawolves this season is Anthony Roberts, who averages 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Tykei Greene is Stony Brook's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Jahlil Jenkins is its best passer, distributing 2.9 assists in each contest.

Jenkins leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jenkins and Frankie Policelli lead Stony Brook on the defensive end, with Jenkins leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Policelli in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Hartford Players to Watch

The Hawks' Austin Williams puts up enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Moses Flowers grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.1 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Hartford rebounding leaderboard.

David Shriver is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.3 made threes per game.

Hartford's leader in steals is Flowers with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hunter Marks with 1.3 per game.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 NJIT L 65-62 Away 2/7/2022 New Hampshire L 67-65 Home 2/9/2022 UMass-Lowell W 87-85 Home 2/13/2022 Maine W 85-74 Away 2/16/2022 UMBC L 95-84 Away 2/19/2022 Hartford - Home 2/20/2022 Hartford - Away 2/23/2022 UMass-Lowell - Away 2/26/2022 Albany (NY) - Home 3/1/2022 NJIT - Home

Hartford Schedule