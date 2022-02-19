Skip to main content

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hartford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hartford

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hartford

  • The Seawolves score 73.1 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 72.1 the Hawks allow.
  • The Hawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Seawolves give up (74.1).
  • The Seawolves make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • The Hawks have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Seawolves this season is Anthony Roberts, who averages 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
  • Tykei Greene is Stony Brook's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Jahlil Jenkins is its best passer, distributing 2.9 assists in each contest.
  • Jenkins leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jenkins and Frankie Policelli lead Stony Brook on the defensive end, with Jenkins leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Policelli in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Hartford Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Austin Williams puts up enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Moses Flowers grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.1 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Hartford rebounding leaderboard.
  • David Shriver is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Hartford's leader in steals is Flowers with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hunter Marks with 1.3 per game.

Stony Brook Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

NJIT

L 65-62

Away

2/7/2022

New Hampshire

L 67-65

Home

2/9/2022

UMass-Lowell

W 87-85

Home

2/13/2022

Maine

W 85-74

Away

2/16/2022

UMBC

L 95-84

Away

2/19/2022

Hartford

-

Home

2/20/2022

Hartford

-

Away

2/23/2022

UMass-Lowell

-

Away

2/26/2022

Albany (NY)

-

Home

3/1/2022

NJIT

-

Home

Hartford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

UMass-Lowell

L 85-75

Away

2/9/2022

UMBC

L 68-64

Away

2/12/2022

NJIT

W 65-49

Away

2/14/2022

Vermont

W 75-74

Home

2/16/2022

Maine

W 75-65

Home

2/19/2022

Stony Brook

-

Away

2/20/2022

Stony Brook

-

Home

2/23/2022

UMBC

-

Home

2/26/2022

NJIT

-

Home

3/1/2022

Albany (NY)

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Hartford at Stony Brook

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

