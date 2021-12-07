Stony Brook vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (5-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hofstra
- The Seawolves average 68.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 73.0 the Pride allow.
- The Pride average only 2.9 more points per game (79.0) than the Seawolves give up to opponents (76.1).
- The Seawolves are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Pride allow to opponents.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Anthony Roberts leads the Seawolves in points and assists per game, scoring 15.0 points and distributing 2.6 assists.
- Stony Brook's best rebounder is Tykei Greene, who averages 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 9.1 PPG average.
- Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Greene is Stony Brook's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Policelli leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Zach Cooks is the top scorer for the Pride with 18.1 points per game. He also tacks on 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his stats.
- The Hofstra leaders in rebounding and assists are Darlinstone Dubar with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.0 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Aaron Estrada with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game).
- Jalen Ray hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pride.
- Hofstra's leader in steals is Cooks with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dubar with 1.1 per game.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Sacred Heart
W 75-72
Home
11/24/2021
Fairfield
L 83-78
Away
11/28/2021
Yale
W 85-81
Away
12/1/2021
American
W 80-57
Home
12/4/2021
Wagner
L 78-49
Home
12/8/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/14/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/29/2021
Farmingdale State (NY)
-
Home
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Richmond
L 81-68
Away
11/24/2021
Molloy
W 87-49
Home
11/27/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 98-84
Home
12/1/2021
Princeton
W 81-77
Home
12/4/2021
Bucknell
W 88-69
Home
12/8/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
12/18/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/22/2021
Monmouth
-
Away
12/29/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
12/31/2021
Elon
-
Away
1/3/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home