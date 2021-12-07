Stony Brook vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hofstra Pride (5-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
    Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

    • The Seawolves average 68.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 73.0 the Pride allow.
    • The Pride average only 2.9 more points per game (79.0) than the Seawolves give up to opponents (76.1).
    • The Seawolves are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Pride allow to opponents.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Anthony Roberts leads the Seawolves in points and assists per game, scoring 15.0 points and distributing 2.6 assists.
    • Stony Brook's best rebounder is Tykei Greene, who averages 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 9.1 PPG average.
    • Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Greene is Stony Brook's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Policelli leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • Zach Cooks is the top scorer for the Pride with 18.1 points per game. He also tacks on 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Hofstra leaders in rebounding and assists are Darlinstone Dubar with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.0 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Aaron Estrada with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game).
    • Jalen Ray hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pride.
    • Hofstra's leader in steals is Cooks with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dubar with 1.1 per game.

    Stony Brook Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 75-72

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Fairfield

    L 83-78

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Yale

    W 85-81

    Away

    12/1/2021

    American

    W 80-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wagner

    L 78-49

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Farmingdale State (NY)

    -

    Home

    Hofstra Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Richmond

    L 81-68

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Molloy

    W 87-49

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 98-84

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Princeton

    W 81-77

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bucknell

    W 88-69

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

