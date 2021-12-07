Stony Brook vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (5-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

The Seawolves average 68.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 73.0 the Pride allow.

The Pride average only 2.9 more points per game (79.0) than the Seawolves give up to opponents (76.1).

The Seawolves are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Pride allow to opponents.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Anthony Roberts leads the Seawolves in points and assists per game, scoring 15.0 points and distributing 2.6 assists.

Stony Brook's best rebounder is Tykei Greene, who averages 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 9.1 PPG average.

Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Greene is Stony Brook's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Policelli leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Hofstra Players to Watch

Zach Cooks is the top scorer for the Pride with 18.1 points per game. He also tacks on 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his stats.

The Hofstra leaders in rebounding and assists are Darlinstone Dubar with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.0 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Aaron Estrada with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game).

Jalen Ray hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pride.

Hofstra's leader in steals is Cooks with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dubar with 1.1 per game.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Sacred Heart W 75-72 Home 11/24/2021 Fairfield L 83-78 Away 11/28/2021 Yale W 85-81 Away 12/1/2021 American W 80-57 Home 12/4/2021 Wagner L 78-49 Home 12/8/2021 Hofstra - Home 12/11/2021 Bryant - Home 12/14/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/18/2021 Saint Peter's - Home 12/22/2021 Florida - Away 12/29/2021 Farmingdale State (NY) - Home

Hofstra Schedule