Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The contest airs at 6:31 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

    • The 73.0 points per game the Seawolves put up are 6.4 more points than the Peacocks allow (66.6).
    • The Peacocks average 7.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Seawolves allow (74.0).
    • The Seawolves are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Peacocks allow to opponents.
    • The Peacocks have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • The Seawolves leader in points and assists is Anthony Roberts, who puts up 15.2 points per game to go with 2.9 assists.
    • Stony Brook's best rebounder is Tykei Greene, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.
    • Jahlil Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seawolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The Stony Brook steals leader is Jenkins, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Frankie Policelli, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Saint Peter's Players to Watch

    • Daryl Banks III sits at the top of the Peacocks scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.3 rebounds and averages 1.1 assists per game.
    • Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 3.0 per game.
    • Banks is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Peacocks, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
    • KC Ndefo is at the top of the Saint Peter's steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 2.3 blocks per game.

    Stony Brook Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    American

    W 80-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wagner

    L 78-49

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Hofstra

    W 79-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bryant

    W 86-78

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 87-67

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Farmingdale State (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Hartford

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Maine

    -

    Home

    Saint Peter's Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Providence

    L 85-71

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Quinnipiac

    W 69-59

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Siena

    L 60-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    L 71-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Nyack

    W 87-48

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Canisius

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Marist

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Iona

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Manhattan

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Saint Peter's at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    6:31
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    philadelphia flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators at Flyers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_12769608
    NLL Lacrosse

    How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Louisiana Tech

    1 minute ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Michigan

    1 minute ago
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Houston

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    30 minutes ago
    stony brook basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Peter's at Stony Brook

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy