Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The contest airs at 6:31 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 6:31 PM ET

6:31 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

The 73.0 points per game the Seawolves put up are 6.4 more points than the Peacocks allow (66.6).

The Peacocks average 7.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Seawolves allow (74.0).

The Seawolves are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Peacocks allow to opponents.

The Peacocks have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

The Seawolves leader in points and assists is Anthony Roberts, who puts up 15.2 points per game to go with 2.9 assists.

Stony Brook's best rebounder is Tykei Greene, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.

Jahlil Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seawolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Stony Brook steals leader is Jenkins, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Frankie Policelli, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Daryl Banks III sits at the top of the Peacocks scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.3 rebounds and averages 1.1 assists per game.

Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 3.0 per game.

Banks is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Peacocks, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

KC Ndefo is at the top of the Saint Peter's steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 2.3 blocks per game.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 American W 80-57 Home 12/4/2021 Wagner L 78-49 Home 12/8/2021 Hofstra W 79-62 Home 12/11/2021 Bryant W 86-78 Home 12/14/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 87-67 Home 12/18/2021 Saint Peter's - Home 12/22/2021 Florida - Away 12/29/2021 Farmingdale State (NY) - Home 1/2/2022 Hartford - Away 1/6/2022 UMBC - Home 1/8/2022 Maine - Home

Saint Peter's Schedule