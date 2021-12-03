Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3) take on the Wagner Seahawks (2-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Wagner

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Wagner

    • Last year, the Seawolves put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Seahawks allowed (68.7).
    • The Seahawks' 71.3 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Seawolves had a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Seahawks' opponents hit.
    • The Seahawks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Seawolves had given up to their opponents (40.7%).

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Seawolves is Anthony Roberts, who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
    • Tykei Greene is Stony Brook's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game.
    • Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Stony Brook steals leader is Jahlil Jenkins, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Policelli, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Wagner Players to Watch

    • Elijah Ford scored 17.7 points and pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Alex Morales dished out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.
    • Delonnie Hunt made 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Ford averaged 2.0 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

    Stony Brook Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Kansas

    L 88-59

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 75-72

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Fairfield

    L 83-78

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Yale

    W 85-81

    Away

    12/1/2021

    American

    W 80-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    Wagner Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Hartford

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/13/2021

    VCU

    W 58-44

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 85-63

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Immaculata

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Wagner at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    6:31
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

