Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3) take on the Wagner Seahawks (2-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Wagner
- Last year, the Seawolves put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Seahawks allowed (68.7).
- The Seahawks' 71.3 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Seawolves had a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Seahawks' opponents hit.
- The Seahawks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Seawolves had given up to their opponents (40.7%).
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Seawolves is Anthony Roberts, who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
- Tykei Greene is Stony Brook's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game.
- Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Stony Brook steals leader is Jahlil Jenkins, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Policelli, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Elijah Ford scored 17.7 points and pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Alex Morales dished out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.
- Delonnie Hunt made 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Ford averaged 2.0 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Kansas
L 88-59
Away
11/22/2021
Sacred Heart
W 75-72
Home
11/24/2021
Fairfield
L 83-78
Away
11/28/2021
Yale
W 85-81
Away
12/1/2021
American
W 80-57
Home
12/4/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/8/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/14/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Hartford
W 77-59
Home
11/13/2021
VCU
W 58-44
Away
12/1/2021
Seton Hall
L 85-63
Away
12/4/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
12/8/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/16/2021
Immaculata
-
Home
12/20/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Fairfield
-
Away
12/29/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Away
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Wagner at Stony Brook
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:31
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)