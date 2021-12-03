Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3) take on the Wagner Seahawks (2-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Wagner

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 6:31 PM ET

6:31 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Wagner

Last year, the Seawolves put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Seahawks allowed (68.7).

The Seahawks' 71.3 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Seawolves had a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Seahawks' opponents hit.

The Seahawks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Seawolves had given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Stony Brook Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Seawolves is Anthony Roberts, who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.

Tykei Greene is Stony Brook's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game.

Frankie Policelli leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Stony Brook steals leader is Jahlil Jenkins, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Policelli, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Wagner Players to Watch

Elijah Ford scored 17.7 points and pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game last season.

Alex Morales dished out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.

Delonnie Hunt made 1.4 threes per game a season ago.

Ford averaged 2.0 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Kansas L 88-59 Away 11/22/2021 Sacred Heart W 75-72 Home 11/24/2021 Fairfield L 83-78 Away 11/28/2021 Yale W 85-81 Away 12/1/2021 American W 80-57 Home 12/4/2021 Wagner - Home 12/8/2021 Hofstra - Home 12/11/2021 Bryant - Home 12/14/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/18/2021 Saint Peter's - Home 12/22/2021 Florida - Away

Wagner Schedule