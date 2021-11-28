Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) will look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater

John J. Lee Amphitheater

Favorite Spread Total Yale -8.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Yale vs. Stony Brook

Yale did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

Yale Players to Watch

Jalen Gabbidon averages a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field.

Matthue Cotton is putting up 11 points, 1.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Kelly puts up 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

August Mahoney is averaging 4.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Stony Brook Players to Watch