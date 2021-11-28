Publish date:
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) will look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Yale
-8.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Yale vs. Stony Brook
- Yale did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
Yale Players to Watch
- Jalen Gabbidon averages a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field.
- Matthue Cotton is putting up 11 points, 1.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Isaiah Kelly puts up 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- August Mahoney is averaging 4.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Juan Felix Rodriguez scored 13.3 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Mouhamadou Gueye averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 9.6 PPG average.
- Rodriguez knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Rodriguez averaged one steal per game, while Gueye compiled 3.1 rejections per contest.
