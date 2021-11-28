Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) will look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook

    Yale vs Stony Brook Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Yale

    -8.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Yale vs. Stony Brook

    • Yale did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Jalen Gabbidon averages a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field.
    • Matthue Cotton is putting up 11 points, 1.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Isaiah Kelly puts up 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • August Mahoney is averaging 4.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Juan Felix Rodriguez scored 13.3 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Mouhamadou Gueye averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 9.6 PPG average.
    • Rodriguez knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Rodriguez averaged one steal per game, while Gueye compiled 3.1 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Stony Brook at Yale

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17032619
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125779
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15465557
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    6 minutes ago
    mike-white-jets
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

    1 hour ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy