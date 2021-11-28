In men's college basketball action Sunday, Stony Brook will hit the road for a matchup against Yale.

The college basketball season will continue Sunday with a strong slate of games, including an intriguing under-the-radar matchup featuring Stony Brook hitting the road to take on Yale.

How to Watch Stony Brook at Yale in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

So far this season, the Seawolves have struggled. They enter this matchup with a 1–3 record and are in desperate need of picking up a win. In its last outing, Stony Brook ended up losing to Fairfield by a final score of 83–78.

On the other side, the Bulldogs are coming into this game with a much better 4–3 record. They have shown signs of being a quality team, but need to work on their consistency. Last time out, Yale was able to knock off Milwaukee by a final score of 69–56. Azar Swain led the team with 16 points in the contest.

Both of these teams are looking for a big win in this matchup. While Yale will be favored to win, Stony Brook is not going to go down without a fight.

