How to Watch Summit League Tournament Championship: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State

The Summit League Championship features a battle for the Dakotas with top seed South Dakota State taking on No. 2 seed North Dakota State.

The Summit League Tournament Championship game features the two top teams from the conference in the regular season, as well as a border rivalry. Top seeded South Dakota State looks to cap what's been a monumental run through the Summit League this year, while second seed North Dakota State will look to play spoiler.

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

South Dakota State finished the season with an impressive 29-4 record, with an unblemished 18-0 mark in Summit League play. The Jackrabbits have won 20 consecutive games heading into Tuesday's matchup.

So far, Eric Henderson's team has rolled through the conference tournament. After an 87-79 win over Omaha in the quarterfinal, the Jackrabbits knocked off in-state rival South Dakota by a big margin, 83-60, Monday night in the semifinals.

North Dakota State was 23-9 this season with a 13-5 record in conference. The Bison have won in blowout fashion in both conference tournament games so far, beating Denver 82-62 then topping Oral Roberts 92-72. This will be their fourth straight year in the conference championship game. They were winners in 2019 and 2020 before falling to ORU last year.

Will the Bison be able to slow down a Jackrabbits team that is shooting a historic 45.1% from three point range or will South Dakota State take a monstrous winning streak into the Big Dance?

