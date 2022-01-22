Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Duke in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse heads to ACC rival Duke Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game

Syracuse hits the road for the first of two away from home when it takes on Duke coming of a big 91-78 win over Clemson. The win was just its second of the last six games and has them at 3-4 in the ACC.

How to Watch Syracuse at Duke in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Syracuse at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange four losses during this stretch have all been by five or fewer points as they have been in every game. It has been the story of the season for them as they are currently 9-9 overall.

Saturday they will look to get back over .500 as they look to deal Duke with a second straight loss.

The Blue Devils come back home after losing in overtime to Florida State on Tuesday. The loss was their second in the last four as the preseason favorite is now just 4-2 in the conference.

Overall the Blue Devils are 14-3 and having a good year, but they have struggled a bit in conference play and they desperately need a win Saturday to avoid getting to far behind the tops team in the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

