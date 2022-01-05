Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Miami in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami goes for its eighth straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Syracuse in ACC college basketball action.

Miami is playing as well as anyone in the ACC right now as the Hurricanes have rolled off seven straight wins and are 3-0 in conference play.

How to Watch Syracuse at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Syracuse at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami stumbled a bit to start the year as it was just 4-3 after seven games, but have been great since. The Hurricanes have started off ACC play with wins against Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest. 

It has been a surprising run for the Hurricanes and one they will look to continue on Wednesday night against a Syracuse team that is coming off a 74-69 loss to Virginia on Saturday.

The loss to the Cavaliers snapped a two-game winning streak for the Orange and dropped their record to just 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

It has been an up and down season for Syracuse as it hasn't won or lost more than two games all year.

Wednesday, the Orange will look to get back in the win column against a Miami team that is red-hot.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
5
2022

Syracuse at Miami in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
