How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse invades Virginia Tech Saturday night looking to win its fifth straight game

On January 25th Syracuse lost by 11 to Pitt and saw their record drop to 9-11 and 3-6 in the ACC. The Orange weren't playing well and had just suffered a bad loss to the Panthers. 

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Syracuse at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since then, though, they have run off four straight wins and have climbed over .500 in conference play at 7-6. 

It is one of the best stretches of basketball they have played all year and Saturday evening they will look to stay hot against a Virginia Tech team that is also on a four-game winning streak.

The Hokies have turned things around during the same time as the Orange. Virginia Tech lost on January 26th to Miami and were just 2-7 in the ACC.

Since then they have rolled off four straight including a big win at Florida State and a sweep of Pitt the last two games.

Suddenly the Hokies look like a threat to compete with the top of the conference and they have improved to 14-10 overall.

Saturday night they will look to get that fifth straight win as they try and slow down a red-hot Syracuse team.

