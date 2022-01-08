How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Syracuse heads to Wake Forest on Saturday looking to bounce back after it blew a 14-point halftime lead in a loss to Miami on Wednesday night.
How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022
Game Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: Marquee Sports Network
The Orange gave up 58 points in the second half as their normally vaunted 2-3 zone defense had trouble stopping the Hurricanes.
It, unfortunately, has become a reoccurring theme for the Orange this season in its losses.
Saturday, they hope they can get some of those concerns corrected as they take on a Wake Forest team coming off a 76-54 win against Florida State on Wednesday night.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Demon Deacons and got them back to .500 in the ACC at 2-2 and improved their overall record to 12-3.
Wake Forest was the surprise team of the non-conference, but need to prove they can win consistently in the ACC and getting a win against Syracuse on Saturday afternoon would be big for them.
