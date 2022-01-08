Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse hits the road to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon looking to pick up its second ACC win of the year.

Syracuse heads to Wake Forest on Saturday looking to bounce back after it blew a 14-point halftime lead in a loss to Miami on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Syracuse at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange gave up 58 points in the second half as their normally vaunted 2-3 zone defense had trouble stopping the Hurricanes.

It, unfortunately, has become a reoccurring theme for the Orange this season in its losses.

Saturday, they hope they can get some of those concerns corrected as they take on a Wake Forest team coming off a 76-54 win against Florida State on Wednesday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Demon Deacons and got them back to .500 in the ACC at 2-2 and improved their overall record to 12-3.

Wake Forest was the surprise team of the non-conference, but need to prove they can win consistently in the ACC and getting a win against Syracuse on Saturday afternoon would be big for them.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Syracuse at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
