Clemson goes on the road Tuesday night when it takes on ACC rival Syracuse.

Clemson travels to Syracuse looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Tigers have lost to Notre Dame and Boston College in their last two and are now just 2-4 in the ACC.

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

It is the second time this year the Tigers have had a bad stretch as they have currently lost three of four. Earlier this year they lost four of five after winning their first four games to start the season.

Tuesday they will look to avoid equaling that stretch and get back in the win column against a Syracuse team that is coming off a loss to Florida State.

The loss to the Seminoles was their fourth in the last five and has dropped the Orange under .500 for the first time this year. They are now just 2-4 in the ACC and 8-9 overall.

The Orange have struggled with their patented 2-3 zone and haven't been able to score enough to make up for the defensive struggles.

Tuesday night they will look to figure some of those struggles out and send Clemson home with its third straight loss.

