The Syracuse Orange look to maintain their winning streak against the Boston College Golden Eagles on Tuesday.

Syracuse (12-11) is having a solid season in the ACC and look to continue its current three-game winning streak to get over .500 in conference play (6-6) and keep growing against Boston College (9-12). The Orange have a stretch of games here where they can potentially go on a six-game winning streak heading into their final stretch against the best teams in the conference.

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live Stream Syracuse at Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange knocked off Louisville 92-69 to push their winning streak to three games behind 19 points from Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards.

During the winning streak, the Orange have knocked off Wake Forest (94-72), N.C. State (89-82) and Louisville (92-69) in what is their best stretch of the season. They are scoring great and building more on that identity this season.

In conference play, the Orange are No. 3 in points per game at 76.6 points and overall at No. 29 in the country at 78.4 points per game.

Their offense is fueled primarily by three-point shooting with 8.8 makes per game (No. 56) and 37.7% shooting from deep, which is No. 26 in the country.

Senior Buddy Boeheim is putting up 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is leading a group with five players scoring in double-figures, but getting very little from the bench.

If they want to compete in the ACC Tournament and potentially the NCAA tournament, the Orange will need to keep this winning streak going and continue to score the ball at one of the best rates in the country.

The Eagles have been able to rest for the past week, not having played since last Tuesday when they lost 67-55 to Virginia.

Regional restrictions may apply.