Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Syracuse Orange look to maintain their winning streak against the Boston College Golden Eagles on Tuesday.

Syracuse (12-11) is having a solid season in the ACC and look to continue its current three-game winning streak to get over .500 in conference play (6-6) and keep growing against Boston College (9-12). The Orange have a stretch of games here where they can potentially go on a six-game winning streak heading into their final stretch against the best teams in the conference.

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live Stream Syracuse at Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange knocked off Louisville 92-69 to push their winning streak to three games behind 19 points from Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards.

During the winning streak, the Orange have knocked off Wake Forest (94-72), N.C. State (89-82) and Louisville (92-69) in what is their best stretch of the season. They are scoring great and building more on that identity this season.

In conference play, the Orange are No. 3 in points per game at 76.6 points and overall at No. 29 in the country at 78.4 points per game.

Their offense is fueled primarily by three-point shooting with 8.8 makes per game (No. 56) and 37.7% shooting from deep, which is No. 26 in the country.

Senior Buddy Boeheim is putting up 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is leading a group with five players scoring in double-figures, but getting very little from the bench.

If they want to compete in the ACC Tournament and potentially the NCAA tournament, the Orange will need to keep this winning streak going and continue to score the ball at one of the best rates in the country.

The Eagles have been able to rest for the past week, not having played since last Tuesday when they lost 67-55 to Virginia. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Syracuse at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

2 minutes ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

2 minutes ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

2 minutes ago
Chloe Kim
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Primetime February 8th

2 minutes ago
Jeopardy College
entertainment

How to Watch Jeopardy! National College Championship

2 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

32 minutes ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Harvard vs Boston College

32 minutes ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Torque vs. Barcelona

42 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy