How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) will visit the Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Boston College

  • The Orange record 77.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 67.9 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles' 66.2 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 74.6 the Orange give up.
  • The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.3 assists per game.
  • The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Boeheim, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford's points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff's stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 7.3 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.
  • Ashton-Langford hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
  • Jaeden Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Wake Forest

W 94-72

Home

2/2/2022

NC State

W 89-82

Away

2/5/2022

Louisville

W 92-69

Home

2/8/2022

Boston College

W 73-64

Away

2/12/2022

Virginia Tech

L 71-59

Away

2/19/2022

Boston College

-

Home

2/21/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/23/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/26/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/28/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

3/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/30/2022

Pittsburgh

W 69-56

Home

2/1/2022

Virginia

L 67-55

Away

2/8/2022

Syracuse

L 73-64

Home

2/12/2022

Duke

L 72-61

Home

2/16/2022

Notre Dame

L 99-95

Away

2/19/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/21/2022

Florida State

-

Home

2/23/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Clemson

-

Home

3/2/2022

Miami

-

Home

3/5/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Boston College at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

