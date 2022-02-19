How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) will visit the Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Boston College

The Orange record 77.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 67.9 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 66.2 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 74.6 the Orange give up.

The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.3 assists per game.

The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Boeheim, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

Makai Ashton-Langford's points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.

T.J. Bickerstaff's stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 7.3 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.

Ashton-Langford hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.

Jaeden Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Wake Forest W 94-72 Home 2/2/2022 NC State W 89-82 Away 2/5/2022 Louisville W 92-69 Home 2/8/2022 Boston College W 73-64 Away 2/12/2022 Virginia Tech L 71-59 Away 2/19/2022 Boston College - Home 2/21/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 2/23/2022 Notre Dame - Away 2/26/2022 Duke - Home 2/28/2022 North Carolina - Away 3/5/2022 Miami - Home

Boston College Schedule