How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) will visit the Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Boston College
- The Orange record 77.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 67.9 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles' 66.2 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 74.6 the Orange give up.
- The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.3 assists per game.
- The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Boeheim, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford's points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
- T.J. Bickerstaff's stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 7.3 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.
- Ashton-Langford hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- Jaeden Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Wake Forest
W 94-72
Home
2/2/2022
NC State
W 89-82
Away
2/5/2022
Louisville
W 92-69
Home
2/8/2022
Boston College
W 73-64
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia Tech
L 71-59
Away
2/19/2022
Boston College
-
Home
2/21/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/23/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/26/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/28/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
3/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/30/2022
Pittsburgh
W 69-56
Home
2/1/2022
Virginia
L 67-55
Away
2/8/2022
Syracuse
L 73-64
Home
2/12/2022
Duke
L 72-61
Home
2/16/2022
Notre Dame
L 99-95
Away
2/19/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/21/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/23/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Clemson
-
Home
3/2/2022
Miami
-
Home
3/5/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away