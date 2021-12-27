Syracuse vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brown Bears (8-5) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after winning three straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Brown

    • The Orange put up 13.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Bears give up (64.0).
    • The Bears' 72.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange give up.
    • The Orange make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
    • Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.
    • Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Boeheim and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Boeheim leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

    Brown Players to Watch

    • Kino Lilly Jr. scores 12.2 points and adds 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bears' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jaylan Gainey grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.1 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brown rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lilly makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
    • Brown's leader in steals is Dan Friday (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gainey (1.5 per game).

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Auburn

    L 89-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    W 63-60

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    L 79-75

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Brown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 73-63

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 79-66

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Merrimack

    W 76-56

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Vermont

    L 70-65

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Brown at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

