Syracuse vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

The Brown Bears (8-5) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after winning three straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Brown

The Orange put up 13.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Bears give up (64.0).

The Bears' 72.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange give up.

The Orange make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.

Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Boeheim and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Boeheim leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Brown Players to Watch

Kino Lilly Jr. scores 12.2 points and adds 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bears' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jaylan Gainey grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.1 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brown rebounding leaderboard.

Lilly makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.

Brown's leader in steals is Dan Friday (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gainey (1.5 per game).

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Auburn L 89-68 Away 11/30/2021 Indiana W 112-110 Home 12/4/2021 Florida State W 63-60 Away 12/7/2021 Villanova L 67-53 Home 12/11/2021 Georgetown L 79-75 Away 12/27/2021 Brown - Home 12/29/2021 Cornell - Home 1/1/2022 Virginia - Home 1/5/2022 Miami - Away 1/8/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/11/2022 Pittsburgh - Home

