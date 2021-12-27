Syracuse vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (8-5) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after winning three straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 27, 2021.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Brown
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Brown
- The Orange put up 13.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Bears give up (64.0).
- The Bears' 72.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Orange give up.
- The Orange make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.
- Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Boeheim and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Boeheim leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.
Brown Players to Watch
- Kino Lilly Jr. scores 12.2 points and adds 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bears' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jaylan Gainey grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.1 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brown rebounding leaderboard.
- Lilly makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
- Brown's leader in steals is Dan Friday (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gainey (1.5 per game).
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Auburn
L 89-68
Away
11/30/2021
Indiana
W 112-110
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
W 63-60
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
L 67-53
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
L 79-75
Away
12/27/2021
Brown
-
Home
12/29/2021
Cornell
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/8/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 73-63
Away
12/5/2021
Sacred Heart
W 79-66
Home
12/6/2021
Yale
-
Home
12/7/2021
Merrimack
W 76-56
Away
12/10/2021
Vermont
L 70-65
Home
12/27/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/30/2021
Maryland
-
Away
1/2/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
1/7/2022
Harvard
-
Away
1/8/2022
Dartmouth
-
Home
1/15/2022
Princeton
-
Home
