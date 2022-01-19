How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC) host the Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Carrier Dome, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Clemson
- The Orange score 78 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 66.5 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers average only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Orange give up (75.6).
- The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Tigers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.8%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down seven per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
- Girard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Orange, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Syracuse steals leader is Girard, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jesse Edwards, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall scores 14.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
- Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 2.9 per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Collins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Clemson while Hall (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Virginia
L 74-69
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
L 88-87
Away
1/8/2022
Wake Forest
L 77-74
Away
1/11/2022
Pittsburgh
W 77-61
Home
1/15/2022
Florida State
L 76-71
Home
1/18/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/22/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/25/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/29/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
2/2/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Louisville
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Virginia
W 67-50
Away
1/4/2022
Virginia
L 75-65
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
W 70-65
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
L 72-56
Away
1/15/2022
Boston College
L 70-68
Home
1/18/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/25/2022
Duke
-
Away
2/2/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
2/8/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
