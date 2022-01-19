How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC) host the Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Carrier Dome, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Clemson

The Orange score 78 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 66.5 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers average only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Orange give up (75.6).

The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Tigers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down seven per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.

Girard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Orange, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Syracuse steals leader is Girard, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jesse Edwards, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall scores 14.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.

Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 2.9 per game.

Al-Amir Dawes is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Collins (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Clemson while Hall (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Virginia L 74-69 Home 1/5/2022 Miami L 88-87 Away 1/8/2022 Wake Forest L 77-74 Away 1/11/2022 Pittsburgh W 77-61 Home 1/15/2022 Florida State L 76-71 Home 1/18/2022 Clemson - Home 1/22/2022 Duke - Away 1/25/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/29/2022 Wake Forest - Home 2/2/2022 NC State - Away 2/5/2022 Louisville - Home

Clemson Schedule