    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cornell Big Red (7-2) go up against the Syracuse Orange (6-5) at Carrier Dome on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cornell

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Cornell

    • The Orange score 78.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 77.3 the Big Red give up.
    • The Big Red put up an average of 86.0 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 76.5 the Orange give up.
    • This season, the Orange have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Big Red's opponents have hit.
    • The Big Red are shooting 49.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 41.9% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
    • Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.
    • Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Girard and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Girard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

    Cornell Players to Watch

    • Kobe Dickson leads the Big Red in rebounds and assists with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
    • Cornell's Jordan Jones scores 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Keller Boothby is the top shooter from deep for the Big Red, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Chris Manon (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    W 63-60

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    L 79-75

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Brown

    W 93-62

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    Cornell Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 93-80

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Canisius

    W 89-75

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Coppin State

    W 92-77

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Keuka

    W 122-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 93-60

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Yale

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Columbia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Cornell at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
