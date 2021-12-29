Publish date:
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (7-2) go up against the Syracuse Orange (6-5) at Carrier Dome on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Cornell
- The Orange score 78.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 77.3 the Big Red give up.
- The Big Red put up an average of 86.0 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 76.5 the Orange give up.
- This season, the Orange have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Big Red's opponents have hit.
- The Big Red are shooting 49.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 41.9% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
- Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.
- Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Girard and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Girard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kobe Dickson leads the Big Red in rebounds and assists with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Cornell's Jordan Jones scores 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Keller Boothby is the top shooter from deep for the Big Red, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Chris Manon (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Indiana
W 112-110
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
W 63-60
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
L 67-53
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
L 79-75
Away
12/27/2021
Brown
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Cornell
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/8/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/15/2022
Florida State
-
Home
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 93-80
Home
11/29/2021
Canisius
W 89-75
Away
12/3/2021
Coppin State
W 92-77
Home
12/5/2021
Keuka
W 122-64
Home
12/8/2021
Virginia Tech
L 93-60
Away
12/29/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
1/2/2022
Dartmouth
-
Home
1/7/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
1/8/2022
Princeton
-
Home
1/15/2022
Yale
-
Home
1/17/2022
Columbia
-
Away
