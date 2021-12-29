Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornell Big Red (7-2) go up against the Syracuse Orange (6-5) at Carrier Dome on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cornell

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Cornell

The Orange score 78.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 77.3 the Big Red give up.

The Big Red put up an average of 86.0 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 76.5 the Orange give up.

This season, the Orange have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Big Red's opponents have hit.

The Big Red are shooting 49.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 41.9% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.

Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Girard and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Girard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

Kobe Dickson leads the Big Red in rebounds and assists with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Cornell's Jordan Jones scores 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Keller Boothby is the top shooter from deep for the Big Red, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Chris Manon (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Indiana W 112-110 Home 12/4/2021 Florida State W 63-60 Away 12/7/2021 Villanova L 67-53 Home 12/11/2021 Georgetown L 79-75 Away 12/27/2021 Brown W 93-62 Home 12/29/2021 Cornell - Home 1/1/2022 Virginia - Home 1/5/2022 Miami - Away 1/8/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/11/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 1/15/2022 Florida State - Home

Cornell Schedule