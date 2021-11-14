Syracuse vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (0-0) take on the Drexel Dragons (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Drexel
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Orange put up were 7.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (67.4).
- The Dragons' 70.4 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 70.1 the Orange allowed to opponents.
- The Orange made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Dragons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Dragons shot 46.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.0% the Orange's opponents shot last season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim put up 16.5 points per game last season to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Quincy Guerrier averaged 8.4 boards per game and Joseph Girard III dished out 3.6 assists per game.
- Boeheim knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
- Kadary Richmond averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Alan Griffin collected 1.6 blocks per contest.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Camren Wynter scored 16.3 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.
- James Butler grabbed an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.8 points per game last season.
- Mate Okros knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Matey Juric and Butler were defensive standouts last season, with Juric averaging 1.0 steal per game and Butler collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Lafayette
W 97-63
Home
11/14/2021
Drexel
-
Home
11/20/2021
Colgate
-
Home
11/24/2021
VCU
-
Home
11/30/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
-
Home
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Neumann
W 103-74
Home
11/14/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
11/17/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
11/22/2021
Tulane
-
Away
12/4/2021
Princeton
-
Away
12/11/2021
Abilene Christian
-
Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
14
2021
Drexel at Syracuse
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
