Syracuse vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Syracuse Orange (0-0) take on the Drexel Dragons (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Drexel

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Drexel

    • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Orange put up were 7.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (67.4).
    • The Dragons' 70.4 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 70.1 the Orange allowed to opponents.
    • The Orange made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Dragons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Dragons shot 46.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.0% the Orange's opponents shot last season.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim put up 16.5 points per game last season to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Quincy Guerrier averaged 8.4 boards per game and Joseph Girard III dished out 3.6 assists per game.
    • Boeheim knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Kadary Richmond averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Alan Griffin collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Drexel Players to Watch

    • Camren Wynter scored 16.3 points and distributed 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • James Butler grabbed an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.8 points per game last season.
    • Mate Okros knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Matey Juric and Butler were defensive standouts last season, with Juric averaging 1.0 steal per game and Butler collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Lafayette

    W 97-63

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    VCU

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    Drexel Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Neumann

    W 103-74

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Abilene Christian

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Drexel at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

