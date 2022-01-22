Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts at the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) will visit the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse

Duke vs Syracuse Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-11.5

154.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Syracuse

  • The Blue Devils put up 7.1 more points per game (82.8) than the Orange give up (75.7).
  • The Orange's 78.7 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66 the Blue Devils allow.
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Orange allow to opponents.
  • The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero leads his team in both points (18.1) and rebounds (7.7) per game, and also posts 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Wendell Moore posts a team-best 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Mark Williams puts up 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in college basketball).
  • Trevor Keels averages 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jeremy Roach averages 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim is averaging a team-leading 19.2 points per game. And he is delivering 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
  • Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 69.7% of his shots from the field (fifth in the nation).
  • Jimmy Boeheim is posting 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • Cole Swider leads the Orange in rebounding (7 per game), and averages 12.7 points and 1.5 assists. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Joseph Girard III tops the Orange in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Syracuse at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

