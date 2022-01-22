How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) will visit the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-11.5
154.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. Syracuse
- The Blue Devils put up 7.1 more points per game (82.8) than the Orange give up (75.7).
- The Orange's 78.7 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66 the Blue Devils allow.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Orange allow to opponents.
- The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads his team in both points (18.1) and rebounds (7.7) per game, and also posts 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Wendell Moore posts a team-best 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mark Williams puts up 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in college basketball).
- Trevor Keels averages 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jeremy Roach averages 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is averaging a team-leading 19.2 points per game. And he is delivering 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Jesse Edwards is putting up 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 69.7% of his shots from the field (fifth in the nation).
- Jimmy Boeheim is posting 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Cole Swider leads the Orange in rebounding (7 per game), and averages 12.7 points and 1.5 assists. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joseph Girard III tops the Orange in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
