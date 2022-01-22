How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts at the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) will visit the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -11.5 154.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Syracuse

The Blue Devils put up 7.1 more points per game (82.8) than the Orange give up (75.7).

The Orange's 78.7 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66 the Blue Devils allow.

The Blue Devils are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Orange allow to opponents.

The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero leads his team in both points (18.1) and rebounds (7.7) per game, and also posts 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Wendell Moore posts a team-best 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Williams puts up 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in college basketball).

Trevor Keels averages 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Roach averages 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch