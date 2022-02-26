Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Duke

  • The Blue Devils average 5.5 more points per game (79.5) than the Orange give up (74.0).
  • The Orange score an average of 77.0 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Orange's opponents have hit.
  • The Orange are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.7% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Devils is Paolo Banchero, who averages 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.5 assists per game while scoring 13.5 PPG.
  • AJ Griffin leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Moore is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 19.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Syracuse's leader in rebounds is Cole Swider with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Joseph Girard III with 4.2 per game.
  • Boeheim is consistent from three-point range and leads the Orange with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Girard (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Clemson

W 82-64

Away

2/12/2022

Boston College

W 72-61

Away

2/15/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-74

Home

2/19/2022

Florida State

W 88-70

Home

2/23/2022

Virginia

W 65-61

Away

2/26/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

3/1/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

3/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Boston College

W 73-64

Away

2/12/2022

Virginia Tech

L 71-59

Away

2/19/2022

Boston College

W 76-56

Home

2/21/2022

Georgia Tech

W 74-73

Home

2/23/2022

Notre Dame

L 79-69

Away

2/26/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/28/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

3/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Duke at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
