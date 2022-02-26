How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Duke
- The Blue Devils average 5.5 more points per game (79.5) than the Orange give up (74.0).
- The Orange score an average of 77.0 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Orange's opponents have hit.
- The Orange are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.7% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Duke Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Devils is Paolo Banchero, who averages 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.5 assists per game while scoring 13.5 PPG.
- AJ Griffin leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Moore is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 19.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Syracuse's leader in rebounds is Cole Swider with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Joseph Girard III with 4.2 per game.
- Boeheim is consistent from three-point range and leads the Orange with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Girard (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Clemson
W 82-64
Away
2/12/2022
Boston College
W 72-61
Away
2/15/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-74
Home
2/19/2022
Florida State
W 88-70
Home
2/23/2022
Virginia
W 65-61
Away
2/26/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
3/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
3/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Boston College
W 73-64
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia Tech
L 71-59
Away
2/19/2022
Boston College
W 76-56
Home
2/21/2022
Georgia Tech
W 74-73
Home
2/23/2022
Notre Dame
L 79-69
Away
2/26/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/28/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
3/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Duke at Syracuse
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
