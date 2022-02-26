Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Duke

The Blue Devils average 5.5 more points per game (79.5) than the Orange give up (74.0).

The Orange score an average of 77.0 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Orange's opponents have hit.

The Orange are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.7% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Blue Devils is Paolo Banchero, who averages 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.5 assists per game while scoring 13.5 PPG.

AJ Griffin leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Moore is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 19.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game to his scoring output.

Syracuse's leader in rebounds is Cole Swider with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Joseph Girard III with 4.2 per game.

Boeheim is consistent from three-point range and leads the Orange with 2.7 made threes per game.

Girard (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Clemson W 82-64 Away 2/12/2022 Boston College W 72-61 Away 2/15/2022 Wake Forest W 76-74 Home 2/19/2022 Florida State W 88-70 Home 2/23/2022 Virginia W 65-61 Away 2/26/2022 Syracuse - Away 3/1/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 3/5/2022 North Carolina - Home

Syracuse Schedule