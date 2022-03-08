Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) head into the ACC Tournament against the No. 9 seed Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State vs Syracuse Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida State

-1.5

147 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse

  • The Seminoles average just 3.7 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Orange give up (75.2).
  • The Orange score 5.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Seminoles allow (71.1).
  • This season, the Seminoles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
  • The Orange have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Matthew Cleveland puts up 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Mills puts up 13.0 points and 2.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Anthony Polite puts up a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.0 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Rayquan Evans averages a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.3% from the field.
  • John Butler is putting up 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim is putting up team highs in points (19.3 per game) and assists (3.0). And he is producing 3.4 rebounds, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
  • Cole Swider is averaging a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13.4 points and 1.4 assists, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
  • Jimmy Boeheim gives the Orange 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Joseph Girard III is the Orange's top assist man (4.2 per game), and he posts 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.
  • Jesse Edwards is averaging a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.0 points and 1.0 assists, making 69.1% of his shots from the floor (sixth in college basketball).

How To Watch

March
9
2022

ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

