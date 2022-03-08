How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) head into the ACC Tournament against the No. 9 seed Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-1.5
147 points
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse
- The Seminoles average just 3.7 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Orange give up (75.2).
- The Orange score 5.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Seminoles allow (71.1).
- This season, the Seminoles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
- The Orange have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Matthew Cleveland puts up 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Caleb Mills puts up 13.0 points and 2.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anthony Polite puts up a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.0 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rayquan Evans averages a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.3% from the field.
- John Butler is putting up 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is putting up team highs in points (19.3 per game) and assists (3.0). And he is producing 3.4 rebounds, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Cole Swider is averaging a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13.4 points and 1.4 assists, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Jimmy Boeheim gives the Orange 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Joseph Girard III is the Orange's top assist man (4.2 per game), and he posts 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Jesse Edwards is averaging a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.0 points and 1.0 assists, making 69.1% of his shots from the floor (sixth in college basketball).
How To Watch
March
9
2022
ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)