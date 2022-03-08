How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) head into the ACC Tournament against the No. 9 seed Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -1.5 147 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse

The Seminoles average just 3.7 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Orange give up (75.2).

The Orange score 5.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Seminoles allow (71.1).

This season, the Seminoles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.

The Orange have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

Matthew Cleveland puts up 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Caleb Mills puts up 13.0 points and 2.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Polite puts up a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.0 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Rayquan Evans averages a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 40.3% from the field.

John Butler is putting up 5.9 points, 0.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch