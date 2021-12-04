Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Syracuse looks to win its second straight game when it opens up ACC play at Florida State on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Syracuse goes on the road Saturday coming off a huge double-overtime win against Indiana on Tuesday night. The Orange blew a late lead in regulation but finally was able to finish the job in the second overtime to get the win.

    How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Syracuse at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was just their second in the last five games as they had struggled in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament where they were beaten by VCU and Auburn. The zone has had its troubles stopping teams this year and despite the win against Indiana, it struggled again.

    Saturday, they hope they can be better and stop a very good Florida State team in their first ACC game of the year.

    Florida State comes back home after losing at Purdue on Tuesday that snapped a four-game winning streak. The Seminoles played tough for the first part of the game, but the Boilermakers were just too much for them in the loss.

    Saturday, they will look to get back in the win column and start the ACC on a high note.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Syracuse at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17233555
