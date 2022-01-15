How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) at Carrier Dome, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Florida State

The Orange score 78.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.

The Seminoles put up an average of 73.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange allow.

The Orange make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Seminoles have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 18.9 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.4 assists per game.

The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills is at the top of the Seminoles scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also pulls down 2.9 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.

The Florida State leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Osborne with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Anthony Polite with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).

Osborne makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.

Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while Rayquan Evans (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Cornell W 80-68 Home 1/1/2022 Virginia L 74-69 Home 1/5/2022 Miami L 88-87 Away 1/8/2022 Wake Forest L 77-74 Away 1/11/2022 Pittsburgh W 77-61 Home 1/15/2022 Florida State - Home 1/18/2022 Clemson - Home 1/22/2022 Duke - Away 1/25/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/29/2022 Wake Forest - Home 2/2/2022 NC State - Away

Florida State Schedule