Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) at Carrier Dome, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Florida State

  • The Orange score 78.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.
  • The Seminoles put up an average of 73.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange allow.
  • The Orange make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Seminoles have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 18.9 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills is at the top of the Seminoles scoring leaderboard with 12.6 points per game. He also pulls down 2.9 rebounds and averages 2.8 assists per game.
  • The Florida State leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Osborne with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Anthony Polite with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
  • Osborne makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.
  • Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while Rayquan Evans (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Cornell

W 80-68

Home

1/1/2022

Virginia

L 74-69

Home

1/5/2022

Miami

L 88-87

Away

1/8/2022

Wake Forest

L 77-74

Away

1/11/2022

Pittsburgh

W 77-61

Home

1/15/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/22/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/29/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/2/2022

NC State

-

Away

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Lipscomb

W 97-60

Home

1/1/2022

NC State

W 83-81

Away

1/4/2022

Wake Forest

L 76-54

Away

1/8/2022

Louisville

W 79-70

Home

1/11/2022

Miami

W 65-64

Home

1/15/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

1/18/2022

Duke

-

Home

1/20/2022

North Florida

-

Home

1/22/2022

Miami

-

Away

1/26/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Florida State at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
north texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy