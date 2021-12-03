Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-0 ACC) after winning five straight home games. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse
- The Seminoles average 74.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 81.9 the Orange give up.
- The Orange's 83.4 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 67.3 the Seminoles allow.
- The Seminoles make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- The Orange are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 41.6% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills is tops on the Seminoles at 12.1 points per game, while also putting up 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Malik Osborne leads the Seminoles at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 11.6 points.
- Anthony Polite paces his team in assists per game (3.0), and also averages 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Matthew Cleveland averages 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim paces the Orange in scoring (21.0 points per game), and puts up 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also puts up 2.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Orange receive 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jesse Edwards.
- Jimmy Boeheim is the Orange's top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he averages 14.3 points and 1.1 assists.
- Cole Swider is averaging a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12.7 points and 1.1 assists, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Joseph Girard III is averaging a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.0 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 53.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.
