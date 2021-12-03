Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-0 ACC) after winning five straight home games. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse

The Seminoles average 74.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 81.9 the Orange give up.

The Orange's 83.4 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 67.3 the Seminoles allow.

The Seminoles make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

The Orange are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 41.6% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills is tops on the Seminoles at 12.1 points per game, while also putting up 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Malik Osborne leads the Seminoles at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 11.6 points.

Anthony Polite paces his team in assists per game (3.0), and also averages 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Matthew Cleveland averages 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Cam'Ron Fletcher puts up 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Syracuse Players to Watch