Long-time Big East rivals meet up Saturday afternoon when Syracuse heads to Georgetown to take on the Hoyas.

Georgetown plays its first Big East game of the year on Saturday as they welcome in rival Syracuse. The Hoyas are coming off a big win against UMBC 100-71 that kept them from losing their second straight game.

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WXXA-ALBANY, NY)

The win also got them back to .500 at 4-4 as it has been a bit of a slow start for Georgetown this season.

They can make the uneven play seem like a distant memory if they can solve the Syracuse zone and beat the Orange in their conference opener.

Syracuse will be playing in its second Big East game as it dropped its opener to Villanova on Tuesday 67-53.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak where the Orange had beat Indiana in double overtime and then Florida State 63-60 on the road.

Syracuse has been playing better basketball after they had started just 2-2 on the year.

Saturday, they will look to get back in the win column and send Georgetown home with a loss in its Big East opener.

