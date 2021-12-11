Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Long-time Big East rivals meet up Saturday afternoon when Syracuse heads to Georgetown to take on the Hoyas.
    Author:

    Georgetown plays its first Big East game of the year on Saturday as they welcome in rival Syracuse. The Hoyas are coming off a big win against UMBC 100-71 that kept them from losing their second straight game.

    How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WXXA-ALBANY, NY)

    Live stream the Syracuse at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win also got them back to .500 at 4-4 as it has been a bit of a slow start for Georgetown this season. 

    They can make the uneven play seem like a distant memory if they can solve the Syracuse zone and beat the Orange in their conference opener.

    Syracuse will be playing in its second Big East game as it dropped its opener to Villanova on Tuesday 67-53.

    The loss snapped a two-game losing streak where the Orange had beat Indiana in double overtime and then Florida State 63-60 on the road.

    Syracuse has been playing better basketball after they had started just 2-2 on the year.

    Saturday, they will look to get back in the win column and send Georgetown home with a loss in its Big East opener.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Syracuse at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WXXA-ALBANY, NY)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro

    2 minutes ago
    syracuse
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown

    2 minutes ago
    Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at North Dakota State in FCS Football Quarterfinals

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Creighton

    2 minutes ago
    wisconsin basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State

    2 minutes ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy