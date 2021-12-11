Publish date:
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (5-4) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (4-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Syracuse
-3.5
155.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Syracuse
- The Orange record 77.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.9 the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas put up an average of 76.3 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Orange allow.
- This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
- The Hoyas are shooting 43.2% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.5% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim leads his squad in both points (17.7) and assists (3.7) per contest, and also puts up 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jesse Edwards posts 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor.
- Cole Swider leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also puts up 12.2 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joseph Girard III averages a team-best 4.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 46.6% from the field and 53.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Dante Harris tops the Hoyas in assists (5 per game), and puts up 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Aminu Mohammed is posting a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 14.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the field.
- Don Carey is posting 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 42% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- Kaiden Rice is posting a team-high 14.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 4.3 triples per game (third in the country).
- Ryan Mutombo gives the Hoyas 5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Syracuse at Georgetown
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)