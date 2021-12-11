Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Syracuse Orange (5-4) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (4-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Syracuse

    Syracuse vs Georgetown Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Syracuse

    -3.5

    155.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Syracuse

    • The Orange record 77.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.9 the Hoyas give up.
    • The Hoyas put up an average of 76.3 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Orange allow.
    • This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
    • The Hoyas are shooting 43.2% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.5% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim leads his squad in both points (17.7) and assists (3.7) per contest, and also puts up 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jesse Edwards posts 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor.
    • Cole Swider leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also puts up 12.2 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Joseph Girard III averages a team-best 4.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 46.6% from the field and 53.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Dante Harris tops the Hoyas in assists (5 per game), and puts up 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Aminu Mohammed is posting a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 14.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the field.
    • Don Carey is posting 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 42% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
    • Kaiden Rice is posting a team-high 14.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 4.3 triples per game (third in the country).
    • Ryan Mutombo gives the Hoyas 5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Syracuse at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    12:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

