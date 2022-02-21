Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives the lane as Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7 ACC) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

  • The Orange score 77.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 69.5 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 68.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Orange give up.
  • The Orange are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 19.1 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
  • Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.2 assists per game.
  • Boeheim leads the Orange in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Michael Devoe's points (18.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.
  • Jordan Usher's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devoe makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
  • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

NC State

W 89-82

Away

2/5/2022

Louisville

W 92-69

Home

2/8/2022

Boston College

W 73-64

Away

2/12/2022

Virginia Tech

L 71-59

Away

2/19/2022

Boston College

W 76-56

Home

2/21/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/23/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/26/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/28/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

3/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Clemson

W 69-64

Home

2/9/2022

Miami

L 79-70

Away

2/12/2022

Virginia

L 63-53

Away

2/15/2022

NC State

L 76-61

Home

2/19/2022

Pittsburgh

W 68-62

Away

2/21/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/23/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

2/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

3/2/2022

Clemson

-

Away

3/5/2022

Boston College

-

Home

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
