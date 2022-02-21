How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7 ACC) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech
- The Orange score 77.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 69.5 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- The Yellow Jackets' 68.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Orange give up.
- The Orange are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 19.1 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.2 assists per game.
- Boeheim leads the Orange in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe's points (18.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.
- Jordan Usher's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
NC State
W 89-82
Away
2/5/2022
Louisville
W 92-69
Home
2/8/2022
Boston College
W 73-64
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia Tech
L 71-59
Away
2/19/2022
Boston College
W 76-56
Home
2/21/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/23/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/26/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/28/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
3/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Clemson
W 69-64
Home
2/9/2022
Miami
L 79-70
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia
L 63-53
Away
2/15/2022
NC State
L 76-61
Home
2/19/2022
Pittsburgh
W 68-62
Away
2/21/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/23/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
3/2/2022
Clemson
-
Away
3/5/2022
Boston College
-
Home
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
