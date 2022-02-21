How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7 ACC) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

The Orange score 77.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 69.5 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets' 68.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Orange give up.

The Orange are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 19.1 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.2 assists per game.

Boeheim leads the Orange in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Girard is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe's points (18.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.

Jordan Usher's stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 NC State W 89-82 Away 2/5/2022 Louisville W 92-69 Home 2/8/2022 Boston College W 73-64 Away 2/12/2022 Virginia Tech L 71-59 Away 2/19/2022 Boston College W 76-56 Home 2/21/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 2/23/2022 Notre Dame - Away 2/26/2022 Duke - Home 2/28/2022 North Carolina - Away 3/5/2022 Miami - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule