Syracuse vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Carrier Dome.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Indiana

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Indiana

    • The Orange record 21.5 more points per game (78.7) than the Hoosiers allow (57.2).
    • The Hoosiers score only 0.3 more points per game (77.5) than the Orange give up to opponents (77.2).
    • The Orange make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (32.1%).
    • The Hoosiers' 50.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 20.0 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
    • Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.7 in each contest.
    • The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • The Syracuse steals leader is Boeheim, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jesse Edwards, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis puts up 20.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.
    • Indiana's leader in rebounds is Race Thompson with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Johnson with 3.8 per game.
    • Parker Stewart is the top scorer from distance for the Hoosiers, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Thompson (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Jackson-Davis (3.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Drexel

    W 75-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Colgate

    L 100-85

    Home

    11/24/2021

    VCU

    L 67-55

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Arizona State

    W 92-84

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Auburn

    L 89-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 85-49

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 76-74

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    W 76-44

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    W 70-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    W 90-79

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Indiana at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    9 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy