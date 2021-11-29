Syracuse vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Carrier Dome.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Indiana
- The Orange record 21.5 more points per game (78.7) than the Hoosiers allow (57.2).
- The Hoosiers score only 0.3 more points per game (77.5) than the Orange give up to opponents (77.2).
- The Orange make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (32.1%).
- The Hoosiers' 50.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 20.0 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.7 in each contest.
- The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The Syracuse steals leader is Boeheim, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jesse Edwards, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis puts up 20.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.
- Indiana's leader in rebounds is Race Thompson with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Johnson with 3.8 per game.
- Parker Stewart is the top scorer from distance for the Hoosiers, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Thompson (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Jackson-Davis (3.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Drexel
W 75-60
Home
11/20/2021
Colgate
L 100-85
Home
11/24/2021
VCU
L 67-55
Home
11/25/2021
Arizona State
W 92-84
Home
11/26/2021
Auburn
L 89-68
Away
11/30/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/18/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
12/21/2021
Cornell
-
Home
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Northern Illinois
W 85-49
Home
11/17/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 76-74
Home
11/21/2021
Louisiana
W 76-44
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
W 70-35
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
W 90-79
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home