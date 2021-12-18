Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-8) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Lehigh
- The Orange record 77.5 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 73.4 the Mountain Hawks allow.
- The Mountain Hawks put up 13.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Orange give up to opponents (77.9).
- This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Mountain Hawks' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
- Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.
- The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Boeheim is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Evan Taylor is the top scorer for the Mountain Hawks with 11.8 points per game. He also adds 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his statistics.
- Dominic Parolin has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.8 assists per game for Lehigh to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ben Knostman holds the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per outing.
- Taylor is the top shooter from deep for the Mountain Hawks, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Lehigh's leader in steals is Marques Wilson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parolin with 1.2 per game.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Auburn
L 89-68
Away
11/30/2021
Indiana
W 112-110
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
W 63-60
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
L 67-53
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
L 79-75
Away
12/18/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
12/21/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/29/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/8/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Columbia
W 79-72
Home
11/26/2021
Virginia
L 61-43
Away
11/28/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
L 79-68
Home
12/1/2021
Yale
L 82-72
Away
12/4/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
L 81-75
Home
12/18/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/21/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
1/1/2022
American
-
Away
1/4/2022
Colgate
-
Home
1/7/2022
Army
-
Away
1/10/2022
Holy Cross
-
Home
