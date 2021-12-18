Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-8) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Lehigh

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Lehigh

    • The Orange record 77.5 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 73.4 the Mountain Hawks allow.
    • The Mountain Hawks put up 13.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Orange give up to opponents (77.9).
    • This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Mountain Hawks' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
    • Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.
    • The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Boeheim is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Evan Taylor is the top scorer for the Mountain Hawks with 11.8 points per game. He also adds 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Dominic Parolin has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.8 assists per game for Lehigh to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ben Knostman holds the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per outing.
    • Taylor is the top shooter from deep for the Mountain Hawks, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
    • Lehigh's leader in steals is Marques Wilson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parolin with 1.2 per game.

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Auburn

    L 89-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    W 63-60

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    L 79-75

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    Lehigh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Columbia

    W 79-72

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Virginia

    L 61-43

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    L 79-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Yale

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    L 81-75

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    American

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Army

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Lehigh at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins

    3 minutes ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch California Baptist at Arizona

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy