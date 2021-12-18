Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-8) will visit the Syracuse Orange (5-5) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Lehigh

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Lehigh

The Orange record 77.5 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 73.4 the Mountain Hawks allow.

The Mountain Hawks put up 13.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Orange give up to opponents (77.9).

This season, the Orange have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

The Mountain Hawks' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Cole Swider is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.

The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Boeheim is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

Lehigh Players to Watch

Evan Taylor is the top scorer for the Mountain Hawks with 11.8 points per game. He also adds 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his statistics.

Dominic Parolin has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.8 assists per game for Lehigh to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ben Knostman holds the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per outing.

Taylor is the top shooter from deep for the Mountain Hawks, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Lehigh's leader in steals is Marques Wilson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parolin with 1.2 per game.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Auburn L 89-68 Away 11/30/2021 Indiana W 112-110 Home 12/4/2021 Florida State W 63-60 Away 12/7/2021 Villanova L 67-53 Home 12/11/2021 Georgetown L 79-75 Away 12/18/2021 Lehigh - Home 12/21/2021 Cornell - Home 12/29/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 1/1/2022 Virginia - Home 1/5/2022 Miami - Away 1/8/2022 Wake Forest - Away

Lehigh Schedule