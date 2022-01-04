Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Stetson Hatters guard Chase Johnston (11) and guard Christiaan Jones (0) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-6, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Syracuse

    • The 76.4 points per game the Hurricanes average are just 0.8 more points than the Orange give up (75.6).
    • The Orange score 5.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Hurricanes allow (72.8).
    • The Hurricanes are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Orange allow to opponents.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty is tops on his team in both points (18.1) and rebounds (6.1) per contest, and also posts 2.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Wong is posting 16.5 points, 2.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Charlie Moore puts up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jordan Miller is putting up 8.5 points, 0.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Sam Waardenburg posts 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim is putting up a team-leading 19.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
    • The Orange receive 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jesse Edwards.
    • Jimmy Boeheim gives the Orange 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Cole Swider is the Orange's top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he delivers 12.6 points and 1.5 assists.
    • Joseph Girard III is putting up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    Syracuse at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

