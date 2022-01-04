Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Stetson Hatters guard Chase Johnston (11) and guard Christiaan Jones (0) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-6, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Miami vs. Syracuse

The 76.4 points per game the Hurricanes average are just 0.8 more points than the Orange give up (75.6).

The Orange score 5.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Hurricanes allow (72.8).

The Hurricanes are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Orange allow to opponents.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty is tops on his team in both points (18.1) and rebounds (6.1) per contest, and also posts 2.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Wong is posting 16.5 points, 2.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Charlie Moore puts up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Miller is putting up 8.5 points, 0.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Sam Waardenburg posts 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch