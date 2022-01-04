Publish date:
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-6, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Miami vs. Syracuse
- The 76.4 points per game the Hurricanes average are just 0.8 more points than the Orange give up (75.6).
- The Orange score 5.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Hurricanes allow (72.8).
- The Hurricanes are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Orange allow to opponents.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty is tops on his team in both points (18.1) and rebounds (6.1) per contest, and also posts 2.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Wong is posting 16.5 points, 2.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Charlie Moore puts up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jordan Miller is putting up 8.5 points, 0.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Sam Waardenburg posts 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is putting up a team-leading 19.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- The Orange receive 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jesse Edwards.
- Jimmy Boeheim gives the Orange 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Cole Swider is the Orange's top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he delivers 12.6 points and 1.5 assists.
- Joseph Girard III is putting up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.
