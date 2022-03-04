Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Miami won 85-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6 ACC) will visit the Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10 ACC) after winning four road games in a row. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Miami

  • The Orange average 6.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Hurricanes allow (70.8).
  • The Hurricanes' 74.9 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 75.2 the Orange allow.
  • This season, the Orange have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.
  • The Hurricanes' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 19.0 per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
  • Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.6 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
  • Boeheim leads the Orange in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Syracuse steals leader is Girard, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jesse Edwards, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty averages 17.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hurricanes.
  • Jordan Miller has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.2 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Charlie Moore has the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per matchup.
  • McGusty averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hurricanes.
  • Moore (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Sam Waardenburg (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Boston College

W 76-56

Home

2/21/2022

Georgia Tech

W 74-73

Home

2/23/2022

Notre Dame

L 79-69

Away

2/26/2022

Duke

L 97-72

Home

2/28/2022

North Carolina

L 88-79

Away

3/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Louisville

W 70-63

Away

2/19/2022

Virginia

L 74-71

Home

2/22/2022

Pittsburgh

W 85-64

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia Tech

L 71-70

Home

3/2/2022

Boston College

W 81-70

Away

3/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Miami at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
