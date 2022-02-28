Syracuse comes into Chapel Hill trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses, while UNC looks to keep rolling.

The first year for new UNC coach Hubert Davis is going well so far after being an assistant coach on Roy Williams's staff for nearly a decade. The Tar Heels are 21–8 and 13–5 in conference play.

They were 18–11 last year in Williams's last season. Making the dance this year seems likelier by the day, as the Tar Heels are playing some of their best basketball at exactly the right time.

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Syracuse at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNC has won four of its last five games and will be going for its fourth straight against Syracuse. It is coming off a double-digit win against its in-state rival NC State, where Armando Bacot played phenomenally.

He secured 28 points and an unreal 18 rebounds. More impressively it was his 22nd double-double of the season. That is all on top of him leading his team with 16.3 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. He plays both sides of the court immaculately and is the force that makes this team run.

Syracuse will come into town trying to pull off the upset and break up a two-game losing streak.

The rest of the season will be an uphill battle for the Orange. They are still above .500 and will look to close out the season strong with the postseason still possible.

Regional restrictions may apply.