Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse comes into Chapel Hill trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses, while UNC looks to keep rolling.

The first year for new UNC coach Hubert Davis is going well so far after being an assistant coach on Roy Williams's staff for nearly a decade. The Tar Heels are 21–8 and 13–5 in conference play. 

They were 18–11 last year in Williams's last season. Making the dance this year seems likelier by the day, as the Tar Heels are playing some of their best basketball at exactly the right time. 

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Syracuse at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNC has won four of its last five games and will be going for its fourth straight against Syracuse. It is coming off a double-digit win against its in-state rival NC State, where Armando Bacot played phenomenally. 

He secured 28 points and an unreal 18 rebounds. More impressively it was his 22nd double-double of the season. That is all on top of him leading his team with 16.3 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. He plays both sides of the court immaculately and is the force that makes this team run. 

Syracuse will come into town trying to pull off the upset and break up a two-game losing streak.

The rest of the season will be an uphill battle for the Orange. They are still above .500 and will look to close out the season strong with the postseason still possible.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Syracuse at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas
31 seconds ago
darius-garland
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas
31 seconds ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

By Ben Macaluso
31 seconds ago
Basketball Fans 5
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Charge vs. Go-Go

By Kristofer Habbas
31 seconds ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro

By Justin Carter
31 seconds ago
oklahoma baylor women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Iowa State

By Adam Childs
31 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UMass at Fordham

By Adam Childs
31 seconds ago
Haiti U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Mexico U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guyana vs. México

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy