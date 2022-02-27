How to Watch Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9 ACC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Syracuse
- The Tar Heels score only 2.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Orange allow (74.8).
- The Orange's 76.8 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
- The Orange's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is tops on the Tar Heels with 16.3 points per game and 12.4 rebounds (third in the country), while also putting up 1.5 assists.
- Caleb Love posts a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brady Manek averages 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- RJ Davis is putting up 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black averages 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is the Orange's top scorer (19.1 points per game), and he averages 3.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
- Cole Swider is the Orange's top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he produces 12.9 points and 1.3 assists.
- Jimmy Boeheim is posting 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Joseph Girard III is the Orange's top assist man (4.1 per game), and he posts 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- The Orange get 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Jesse Edwards.
How To Watch
February
28
2022
Syracuse at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)