Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9 ACC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Syracuse

The Tar Heels score only 2.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Orange allow (74.8).

The Orange's 76.8 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.

The Orange's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot is tops on the Tar Heels with 16.3 points per game and 12.4 rebounds (third in the country), while also putting up 1.5 assists.

Caleb Love posts a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Brady Manek averages 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

RJ Davis is putting up 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Rechon 'Leaky' Black averages 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch