How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (7-8, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

The Orange average 78.5 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 76.5 the Orange allow.

This season, the Orange have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 18.6 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.6 assists per game.

Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Girard and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Girard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley averages 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Femi Odukale records more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 11.9 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.

Mouhamadou Gueye knocks down 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.

Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gueye (1.7 per game).

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Brown W 93-62 Home 12/29/2021 Cornell W 80-68 Home 1/1/2022 Virginia L 74-69 Home 1/5/2022 Miami L 88-87 Away 1/8/2022 Wake Forest L 77-74 Away 1/11/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 1/15/2022 Florida State - Home 1/18/2022 Clemson - Home 1/22/2022 Duke - Away 1/25/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/29/2022 Wake Forest - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule