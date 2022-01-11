Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (7-8, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Orange average 78.5 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 76.5 the Orange allow.
  • This season, the Orange have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 18.6 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.6 assists per game.
  • Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Girard and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Girard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley averages 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Femi Odukale records more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 11.9 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye knocks down 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
  • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gueye (1.7 per game).

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Brown

W 93-62

Home

12/29/2021

Cornell

W 80-68

Home

1/1/2022

Virginia

L 74-69

Home

1/5/2022

Miami

L 88-87

Away

1/8/2022

Wake Forest

L 77-74

Away

1/11/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

1/15/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/22/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/29/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Saint John's (NY)

W 59-57

Home

12/21/2021

Jacksonville

W 64-55

Home

12/28/2021

Notre Dame

L 68-67

Home

1/5/2022

Louisville

L 75-72

Away

1/8/2022

Boston College

W 69-67

Home

1/11/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

1/15/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/19/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/25/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/29/2022

Boston College

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Pittsburgh at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate after a loose puck during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save in net against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

1 minute ago
Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy