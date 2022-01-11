How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (7-8, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh
- The Orange average 78.5 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 76.5 the Orange allow.
- This season, the Orange have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 18.6 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Syracuse's leading rebounder is Cole Swider averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Joseph Girard III and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Girard and Jesse Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Girard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley averages 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Femi Odukale records more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 11.9 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Mouhamadou Gueye knocks down 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gueye (1.7 per game).
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Brown
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Cornell
W 80-68
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
L 74-69
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
L 88-87
Away
1/8/2022
Wake Forest
L 77-74
Away
1/11/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/15/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/22/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/25/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/29/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 59-57
Home
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
W 64-55
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
L 68-67
Home
1/5/2022
Louisville
L 75-72
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
W 69-67
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/19/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/25/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/29/2022
Boston College
-
Away