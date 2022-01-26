How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives the lane as Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -4.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

The Orange record 12.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Panthers allow (65.5).

The Panthers score an average of 61.6 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 75.9 the Orange give up to opponents.

This season, the Orange have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 43.4% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim paces his squad in points per game (18.6), and also puts up 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jesse Edwards posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 70.1% from the floor (fifth in the nation).

Jimmy Boeheim is putting up 14.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Cole Swider posts 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Joseph Girard III paces his squad in assists per contest (4.3), and also puts up 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch