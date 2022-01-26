How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Syracuse
-4.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
- The Orange record 12.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Panthers allow (65.5).
- The Panthers score an average of 61.6 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 75.9 the Orange give up to opponents.
- This season, the Orange have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 43.4% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim paces his squad in points per game (18.6), and also puts up 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jesse Edwards posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 70.1% from the floor (fifth in the nation).
- Jimmy Boeheim is putting up 14.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Cole Swider posts 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joseph Girard III paces his squad in assists per contest (4.3), and also puts up 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is putting up team highs in points (15.8 per game) and rebounds (8.1). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field.
- Mouhamadou Gueye gets the Panthers 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Femi Odukale is the Panthers' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he posts 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- Jamarius Burton is putting up 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.
- William Jeffress Jr. gets the Panthers 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
