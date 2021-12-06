Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Villanova
- The Orange record 80.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats' 79.6 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 79.1 the Orange give up to opponents.
- This season, the Orange have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wildcats' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (44.0%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 19.1 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
- Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Boeheim is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Collin Gillespie racks up 17.8 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Eric Dixon's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
- Gillespie is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
- Justin Moore (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Jermaine Samuels (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
VCU
L 67-55
Home
11/25/2021
Arizona State
W 92-84
Home
11/26/2021
Auburn
L 89-68
Away
11/30/2021
Indiana
W 112-110
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
W 63-60
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/18/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
12/21/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/29/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
-
Home
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Tennessee
W 71-53
Away
11/21/2021
Purdue
L 80-74
Away
11/28/2021
La Salle
W 72-46
Away
12/1/2021
Pennsylvania
W 71-56
Away
12/4/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 81-52
Home
12/7/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/12/2021
Baylor
-
Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/29/2021
Temple
-
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away