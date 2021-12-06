Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Villanova

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Villanova

    • The Orange record 80.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats' 79.6 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 79.1 the Orange give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Orange have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Wildcats' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 19.1 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
    • Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Boeheim is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Collin Gillespie racks up 17.8 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Eric Dixon's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
    • Gillespie is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
    • Justin Moore (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Jermaine Samuels (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    VCU

    L 67-55

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Arizona State

    W 92-84

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Auburn

    L 89-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    W 63-60

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    Villanova Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee

    W 71-53

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Purdue

    L 80-74

    Away

    11/28/2021

    La Salle

    W 72-46

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 71-56

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 81-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Villanova at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

