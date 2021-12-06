Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (6-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Villanova

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Villanova

The Orange record 80.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats' 79.6 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 79.1 the Orange give up to opponents.

This season, the Orange have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

The Wildcats' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Orange have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring, tallying 19.1 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Cole Swider leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.

Girard leads the Orange in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Boeheim is Syracuse's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jesse Edwards leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

Collin Gillespie racks up 17.8 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wildcats' leaderboards in those statistics.

Eric Dixon's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.

Gillespie is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 3.8 threes per game.

Justin Moore (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Jermaine Samuels (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 VCU L 67-55 Home 11/25/2021 Arizona State W 92-84 Home 11/26/2021 Auburn L 89-68 Away 11/30/2021 Indiana W 112-110 Home 12/4/2021 Florida State W 63-60 Away 12/7/2021 Villanova - Home 12/11/2021 Georgetown - Away 12/18/2021 Lehigh - Home 12/21/2021 Cornell - Home 12/29/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 1/1/2022 Virginia - Home

