How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Wake Forest
- The Orange record 76.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 67.9 the Demon Deacons allow.
- The Demon Deacons score just 4.3 more points per game (79.6) than the Orange give up (75.3).
- This season, the Orange have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have hit.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 43.0% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
- The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- The Syracuse steals leader is Girard, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Edwards, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams holds the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (20.4 per game), rebounds (6.8 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
- Isaiah Mucius makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.
- Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.6 per game.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Pittsburgh
W 77-61
Home
1/15/2022
Florida State
L 76-71
Home
1/18/2022
Clemson
W 91-78
Home
1/22/2022
Duke
L 79-59
Away
1/25/2022
Pittsburgh
L 64-53
Away
1/29/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
2/2/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Louisville
-
Home
2/8/2022
Boston College
-
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
2/19/2022
Boston College
-
Home
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Duke
L 76-64
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
W 63-55
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
W 80-64
Away
1/22/2022
North Carolina
W 98-76
Home
1/24/2022
Boston College
W 87-57
Home
1/29/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/2/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/5/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/9/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/12/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/15/2022
Duke
-
Away