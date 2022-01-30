Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

The Orange record 76.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 67.9 the Demon Deacons allow.

The Demon Deacons score just 4.3 more points per game (79.6) than the Orange give up (75.3).

This season, the Orange have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have hit.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 43.0% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.

The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The Syracuse steals leader is Girard, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Edwards, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams holds the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (20.4 per game), rebounds (6.8 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).

Isaiah Mucius makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.6 per game.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Pittsburgh W 77-61 Home 1/15/2022 Florida State L 76-71 Home 1/18/2022 Clemson W 91-78 Home 1/22/2022 Duke L 79-59 Away 1/25/2022 Pittsburgh L 64-53 Away 1/29/2022 Wake Forest - Home 2/2/2022 NC State - Away 2/5/2022 Louisville - Home 2/8/2022 Boston College - Away 2/12/2022 Virginia Tech - Away 2/19/2022 Boston College - Home

Wake Forest Schedule