How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

  • The Orange record 76.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 67.9 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • The Demon Deacons score just 4.3 more points per game (79.6) than the Orange give up (75.3).
  • This season, the Orange have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have hit.
  • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 43.0% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • The Orange scoring leader is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
  • Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Joseph Girard III leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
  • The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • The Syracuse steals leader is Girard, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Edwards, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams holds the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (20.4 per game), rebounds (6.8 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Isaiah Mucius makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.
  • Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.6 per game.

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Pittsburgh

W 77-61

Home

1/15/2022

Florida State

L 76-71

Home

1/18/2022

Clemson

W 91-78

Home

1/22/2022

Duke

L 79-59

Away

1/25/2022

Pittsburgh

L 64-53

Away

1/29/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/2/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Louisville

-

Home

2/8/2022

Boston College

-

Away

2/12/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/19/2022

Boston College

-

Home

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Duke

L 76-64

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia

W 63-55

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia Tech

W 80-64

Away

1/22/2022

North Carolina

W 98-76

Home

1/24/2022

Boston College

W 87-57

Home

1/29/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/2/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/5/2022

Florida State

-

Away

2/9/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/15/2022

Duke

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Wake Forest at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
football fans
