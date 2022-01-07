How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (7-7, 0-0 ACC) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
- The Demon Deacons average just 3.7 more points per game (80.2) than the Orange give up (76.5).
- The Orange score 10.6 more points per game (78.9) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.3).
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.
- The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams is tops on his team in points (20.1), rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia posts 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 61.2% from the floor.
- Dallas Walton is posting 8.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Daivien Williamson puts up 12.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Mucius puts up 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring (18.7 points per game) and assists (3.6), and puts up 3.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jesse Edwards gives the Orange 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.
- Cole Swider is averaging a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Jimmy Boeheim gives the Orange 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Joseph Girard III paces the Orange in assists (4.4 per game), and averages 14 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
