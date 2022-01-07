How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (7-7, 0-0 ACC) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

The Demon Deacons average just 3.7 more points per game (80.2) than the Orange give up (76.5).

The Orange score 10.6 more points per game (78.9) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.3).

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.

The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams is tops on his team in points (20.1), rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia posts 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 61.2% from the floor.

Dallas Walton is posting 8.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Daivien Williamson puts up 12.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Isaiah Mucius puts up 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch