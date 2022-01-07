Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (7-7, 0-0 ACC) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

  • The Demon Deacons average just 3.7 more points per game (80.2) than the Orange give up (76.5).
  • The Orange score 10.6 more points per game (78.9) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.3).
  • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is six% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Orange have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams is tops on his team in points (20.1), rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jake Laravia posts 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 61.2% from the floor.
  • Dallas Walton is posting 8.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Daivien Williamson puts up 12.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Mucius puts up 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring (18.7 points per game) and assists (3.6), and puts up 3.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Jesse Edwards gives the Orange 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.
  • Cole Swider is averaging a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 13.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
  • Jimmy Boeheim gives the Orange 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Joseph Girard III paces the Orange in assists (4.4 per game), and averages 14 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Syracuse at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

