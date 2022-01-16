How to Watch Tarleton at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

Grand Canyon looks to win its seventh straight game on Saturday night when it hosts Tarleton

Grand Canyon has established itself as the favorite in the WAC as it has started off conference play with four straight wins. One of them did come by forfeit but they have also ran through Chicago State, Rio Grande Valley and Abilene Christian.

How to Watch Tarleton at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

It has been a great start to conference play for the Antelopes and one that has improved their overall record to 13-2.

Saturday night they will look to stay hot and undefeated in the WAC when they host a Tarleton team that is coming off a loss to Utah Valley State.

The Texans had their two-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Aggies. The loss also dropped their WAC record to 3-2 and overall record to 8-10.

Despite the under .500 record they have been playing well since starting just 1-7 due to a brutal early season schedule.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column and pull off a big upset of a Grand Canyon team that is playing great basketball.

