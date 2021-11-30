Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Tarleton State Texans (1-5) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -31 138 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

The Bulldogs score 90 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 62.7 the Texans give up.

The Texans put up 7.1 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Bulldogs give up (63.6).

The Bulldogs make 55.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren paces his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also posts 13.6 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.

Drew Timme paces his squad in both points (18.4) and assists (2.6) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther is posting 15.1 points, 0.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Andrew Nembhard leads his team in assists per game (5.9), and also posts 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Rasir Bolton puts up 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tarleton State Players to Watch