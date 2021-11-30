Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tarleton State Texans (1-5) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

    Gonzaga vs Tarleton State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -31

    138 points

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State

    • The Bulldogs score 90 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 62.7 the Texans give up.
    • The Texans put up 7.1 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Bulldogs give up (63.6).
    • The Bulldogs make 55.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Chet Holmgren paces his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also posts 13.6 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.
    • Drew Timme paces his squad in both points (18.4) and assists (2.6) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Julian Strawther is posting 15.1 points, 0.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Andrew Nembhard leads his team in assists per game (5.9), and also posts 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Rasir Bolton puts up 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

    Tarleton State Players to Watch

    • Montre' Gipson tops the Texans in scoring (14.8 points per game) and assists (2.2), and averages 5 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
    • Tahj Small is the Texans' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he contributes 11.8 points and 1.5 assists.
    • Freddy Hicks gets the Texans 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 1 block.
    • Shakur Daniel is the Texans' top assist man (2.5 per game), and he puts up 5.8 points and 3 rebounds.
    • Shamir Bogues gives the Texans 7.3 points, 2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Tarleton State at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Jackson State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Davidson vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15
    College Basketball

    Presbyterian vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton State at Gonzaga

    23 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy