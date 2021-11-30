Publish date:
How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (1-5) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-31
138 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State
- The Bulldogs score 90 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 62.7 the Texans give up.
- The Texans put up 7.1 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Bulldogs give up (63.6).
- The Bulldogs make 55.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren paces his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also posts 13.6 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.4 blocked shots.
- Drew Timme paces his squad in both points (18.4) and assists (2.6) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Julian Strawther is posting 15.1 points, 0.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Andrew Nembhard leads his team in assists per game (5.9), and also posts 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Rasir Bolton puts up 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Montre' Gipson tops the Texans in scoring (14.8 points per game) and assists (2.2), and averages 5 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Tahj Small is the Texans' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he contributes 11.8 points and 1.5 assists.
- Freddy Hicks gets the Texans 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 1 block.
- Shakur Daniel is the Texans' top assist man (2.5 per game), and he puts up 5.8 points and 3 rebounds.
- Shamir Bogues gives the Texans 7.3 points, 2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
