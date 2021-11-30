Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tarleton State at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 3 Gonzaga looks to bounce back after its first loss of the year when it hosts Tarleton State on Monday night.
    Author:

    The Gonzaga men's basketball team's tough week ended with a loss to now-No. 1 Duke last Friday night. It was the Bulldogs' first loss of the year and came on the heels of them blowing out then-No. 2 UCLA last Tuesday. 

    How to Watch Tarleton State at Gonzaga Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Live stream the Tarleton State at Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gonzaga, which dropped from the top spot to No. 3 in the AP poll, already had bullied the Bruins and then-No. 5 Texas and looked like it could go undefeated in the regular season for the second straight year. The Blue Devils had other plans and beat them in a close game.

    The Bulldogs will look to get back to their dominant ways when they host Tarleton State on Monday night.

    Tarleton State heads to Gonzaga for yet another tough game in its brutal early-season schedule.

    The Texans are coming off an 11-point loss to No. 24 Michigan and also lost to No. 8 Kansas earlier in the year. Tarleton State was not expected to win any of those games, but the team has been competitive. Monday, though, will be the Texans' toughest test of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Tarleton State at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Montana at Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton State at Gonzaga

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) shoots while Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) defends during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Montana vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) shoots while Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) defends during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) rebounds in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hampton vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy