No. 3 Gonzaga looks to bounce back after its first loss of the year when it hosts Tarleton State on Monday night.

The Gonzaga men's basketball team's tough week ended with a loss to now-No. 1 Duke last Friday night. It was the Bulldogs' first loss of the year and came on the heels of them blowing out then-No. 2 UCLA last Tuesday.

How to Watch Tarleton State at Gonzaga Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Gonzaga, which dropped from the top spot to No. 3 in the AP poll, already had bullied the Bruins and then-No. 5 Texas and looked like it could go undefeated in the regular season for the second straight year. The Blue Devils had other plans and beat them in a close game.

The Bulldogs will look to get back to their dominant ways when they host Tarleton State on Monday night.

Tarleton State heads to Gonzaga for yet another tough game in its brutal early-season schedule.

The Texans are coming off an 11-point loss to No. 24 Michigan and also lost to No. 8 Kansas earlier in the year. Tarleton State was not expected to win any of those games, but the team has been competitive. Monday, though, will be the Texans' toughest test of the year.

