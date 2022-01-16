How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 4-0 WAC) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Tarleton State Texans (8-10, 3-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-9
125.5 points
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State
- The 70.5 points per game the Antelopes score are 6.1 more points than the Texans give up (64.4).
- The Texans score an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 55.9 the Antelopes allow to opponents.
- The Antelopes make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Texans' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Gabe McGlothan averages a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.0% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Holland Woods posts 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sean Miller-Moore is averaging 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Chance McMillian puts up 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Freddy Hicks paces the Texans in rebounding (5.6 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Tahj Small is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Shamir Bogues gives the Texans 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Shakur Daniel is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 34.7% of his shots from the floor.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)