How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 4-0 WAC) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Tarleton State Texans (8-10, 3-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Total Grand Canyon -9 125.5 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State

The 70.5 points per game the Antelopes score are 6.1 more points than the Texans give up (64.4).

The Texans score an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 55.9 the Antelopes allow to opponents.

The Antelopes make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The Texans' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Gabe McGlothan averages a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.0% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Holland Woods posts 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sean Miller-Moore is averaging 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Chance McMillian puts up 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Tarleton State Players to Watch