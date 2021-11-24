Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tarleton State Texans (1-4) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan vs Tarleton State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -22

    128.5 points

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Tarleton State

    • Last year, the Wolverines recorded 13.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Texans gave up (62.3).
    • The Texans scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 8.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.
    • The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
    • The Texans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson averages 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2 assists, shooting 61.8% from the floor.
    • Eli Brooks posts 15.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
    • DeVante Jones leads the Wolverines at 4.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 8.6 points.
    • Moussa Diabate averages 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Caleb puts up 7.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Tarleton State Players to Watch

    • Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points and dished out three assists per game last season.
    • Tahj Small averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
    • Konstantin Dotsenko made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Shamir Bogues averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Freddy Hicks compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Tarleton State at Michigan

    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
