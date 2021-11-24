Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Tarleton State Texans (1-4) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -22 128.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Tarleton State

Last year, the Wolverines recorded 13.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Texans gave up (62.3).

The Texans scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 8.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.

The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.

The Texans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson averages 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2 assists, shooting 61.8% from the floor.

Eli Brooks posts 15.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

DeVante Jones leads the Wolverines at 4.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 8.6 points.

Moussa Diabate averages 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Caleb puts up 7.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tarleton State Players to Watch