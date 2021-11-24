Publish date:
How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (1-4) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-22
128.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Tarleton State
- Last year, the Wolverines recorded 13.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Texans gave up (62.3).
- The Texans scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 8.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.
- The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
- The Texans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson averages 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2 assists, shooting 61.8% from the floor.
- Eli Brooks posts 15.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- DeVante Jones leads the Wolverines at 4.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 8.6 points.
- Moussa Diabate averages 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb puts up 7.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points and dished out three assists per game last season.
- Tahj Small averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
- Konstantin Dotsenko made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Shamir Bogues averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Freddy Hicks compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
