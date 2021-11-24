How to Watch Tarleton State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

Michigan returns home looking to bounce back after its loss to Arizona in the Roman Main Event final.

Michigan came into this season as one of the favorites to make the Final Four, but after two losses last week to Seton Hall and Arizona, there seem to be more questions than answers.

How to Watch Tarleton State at Michigan Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The freshmen are taking a bit longer to get accustomed to the college game, and the returnees have not played great yet. The Wolverines have dropped down to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.

Wednesday, they come back home to take on a Tarleton State team that is coming off a one-point loss to North Dakota State.

The Texans have had a tough early-season schedule. They have already played at Stanford, Kansas and Wichita State. They have been competitive, but they just aren't as talented as some of the teams they have played so far.

Wednesday, though, they hope they can finally catch a team sleeping a bit and pick up the upset win.

This is Michigan's only game of the week but it heads to North Carolina next week for a big matchup in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But first, the Wolverines need to get back in the win column against Tarleton State.

