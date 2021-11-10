Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) take on the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Tarleton State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-16
133.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Tarleton State
- Last year, the Cardinal put up 7.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Texans gave up (62.3).
- The Texans averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (73.4) than the Cardinal gave up to opponents (69.6).
- The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
- The Texans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal had given up to their opponents (41.6%).
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva put up 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.2 assists, shooting 56.9% from the field.
- Jaiden Delaire averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Spencer Jones put up 8.2 points, 1.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last year.
- Michael O'Connell was tops on the Cardinal at 2.6 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 points.
- Ziaire Williams put up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.4% from the floor and 29.1% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points and distributed 3.0 assists per game last season.
- Tahj Small averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
- Konstantin Dotsenko made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
