Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) take on the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Tarleton State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stanford vs Tarleton State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stanford

    -16

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Tarleton State

    • Last year, the Cardinal put up 7.4 more points per game (69.7) than the Texans gave up (62.3).
    • The Texans averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (73.4) than the Cardinal gave up to opponents (69.6).
    • The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
    • The Texans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal had given up to their opponents (41.6%).

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva put up 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.2 assists, shooting 56.9% from the field.
    • Jaiden Delaire averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Spencer Jones put up 8.2 points, 1.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last year.
    • Michael O'Connell was tops on the Cardinal at 2.6 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 points.
    • Ziaire Williams put up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.4% from the floor and 29.1% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Tarleton State Players to Watch

    • Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points and distributed 3.0 assists per game last season.
    • Tahj Small averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
    • Konstantin Dotsenko made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Tarleton State at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

    2 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    32 minutes ago
    Oral Roberts
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy