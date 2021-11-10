Tarleton opens its men's basketball season on the road at Stanford looking to pull off a huge upset.

The Tarleton men's basketball team opens just its second season as a Division I team an extremely tough first month. The Texans will travel to Stanford on Tuesday to open their season, and then will head to No. 3 Kansas, Wichita State, North Dakota State, No. 6 Michigan and No. 1 Gonzaga.

How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Tarleton at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If the Texans can come away with a win during that brutal stretch, they will be on their way to a successful season.

Stanford will try and make sure they do not end up as an upset victim.

The Cardinal is looking to open this season well after stumbling at the end of last year. Stanford was 14–8 before it lost its last five games and missed out on the postseason.

Stanford has a light early schedule before the team takes on defending champion Baylor on Nov. 20. The Cardinal need to get off to a strong start this year as the Pac-12 is much improved and will be tough to get through.

