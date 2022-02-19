How to Watch TCU at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

TCU heads to rival Baylor on Saturday afternoon looking to snap a two-game losing streak

TCU has hit a bit of a rough stretch as it heads into Saturday's game with rival Baylor. The Horned Frogs have lost three of four and are now under .500 in the Big 12.

How to Watch TCU at Baylor in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Tuesday they lost a defensive battle with Iowa State 54-51 after losing to Texas Tech 82-69 last Saturday.

TCU was looking good after back-to-back wins against No. 19 LSU and Oklahoma but are now in danger of slipping off the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Saturday the Horned Frogs get a big opportunity to make a statement against a Baylor team they lost to back on January 8th.

The Bears beat TCU 76-64 that day but then lost the next two games to drop from the top spot in the AP Poll.

Baylor has stumbled a bit since going 6-3 in its last nine games including an 83-73 loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday.

The Bears are now 9-4 in the Big 12 and have slipped into a tie with the Red Raiders for second place, two games back of first-place Kansas.

