TCU looks to bounce back from a loss to Baylor when it travels to Kansas State in a Big 12 battle.

TCU lost for just the second time this year on Saturday when it lost its conference opener to Baylor 76-64.

How to Watch TCU at Kansas State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Horned Frogs and dropped their overall record to 10-2.

Despite the great record, TCU has only played one ranked team and are still looking to prove that they can compete with the top of the Big 12.

Wednesday night, they will look to get that first conference win against a Kansas State team that has lost three straight.

The Wildcats host TCU also looking to win its first Big 12 game. They have lost to Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia to begin conference play. The losses to Oklahoma and West Virginia have been close, but they haven't been able to come away with the win.

Wednesday, they will look to reverse that trend and send TCU home with another Big 12 loss.

