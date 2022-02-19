Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Mylik Wilson (13) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Mylik Wilson (13) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. TCU

Baylor vs TCU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Baylor

-11.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. TCU

  • The Bears put up 77.7 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 63.4 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • The Horned Frogs average 5.3 more points per game (68.3) than the Bears give up to opponents (63).
  • This season, the Bears have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Kendall Brown is posting 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Adam Flagler puts up 13 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Matthew Mayer averages 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is tops on the Bears at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.4 points.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he posts 10.2 points and 1.1 assists.
  • Damion Baugh is averaging a team-high 4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 44% of his shots from the floor.
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • The Horned Frogs get 6.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Eddie Lampkin Jr..

How To Watch

February
19
2022

TCU at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch TCU at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_12315075
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17702170
College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17705084
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and center Kofi Cockburn (21) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Mylik Wilson (13) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy