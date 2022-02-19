How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Baylor vs. TCU
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-11.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Baylor vs. TCU
- The Bears put up 77.7 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 63.4 the Horned Frogs give up.
- The Horned Frogs average 5.3 more points per game (68.3) than the Bears give up to opponents (63).
- This season, the Bears have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Kendall Brown is posting 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- Adam Flagler puts up 13 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Matthew Mayer averages 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is tops on the Bears at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.4 points.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he posts 10.2 points and 1.1 assists.
- Damion Baugh is averaging a team-high 4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 44% of his shots from the floor.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- The Horned Frogs get 6.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Eddie Lampkin Jr..
