Feb 16, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Mylik Wilson (13) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Baylor Bears (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -11.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. TCU

The Bears put up 77.7 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 63.4 the Horned Frogs give up.

The Horned Frogs average 5.3 more points per game (68.3) than the Bears give up to opponents (63).

This season, the Bears have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.

Baylor Players to Watch

Kendall Brown is posting 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Adam Flagler puts up 13 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Matthew Mayer averages 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is tops on the Bears at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.4 points.

TCU Players to Watch